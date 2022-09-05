Emora Marie Swamp, infant, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Baby Emora Marie Swamp, was called back to the Spirit World on September 2, 2022 before her family was able to welcome her into this world.

Emora is survived by her parents, Trevor Swamp and Emily Oliva Seneca; her brother, Kaiden; her grandparents, Lori Patterson and Jerry and Deanna Swamp; her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Jimerson; paternal grandparents, Andrea and Joe Cook and Kevin “Leo” Chubb; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Harlan Seneca; and paternal great grandmother, Maryella Chubb.

Services will be held privately at her family home with burial in Solomon Road Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

