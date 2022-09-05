Flag retirement ceremony today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered.

Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony.

It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5).

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the Adams American Legion. Between 800 and 1,000 flags will be retired, some of which are old enough to have only 48 stars.

You can call the American Legion to find out more at 315-232-2715.

