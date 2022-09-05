Flag retirement ceremony today

Flag retirement ceremony
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American flag needs to be retired properly once it’s become soiled or tattered.

Corey Decker is a Carthage High School senior working on his Eagle Scout badge. His project is a flag retirement ceremony.

It’s scheduled for Labor Day (today, Monday, September 5).

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The ceremony will start at 2 p.m. at the Adams American Legion. Between 800 and 1,000 flags will be retired, some of which are old enough to have only 48 stars.

You can call the American Legion to find out more at 315-232-2715.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
According to the International Joint Commission, water levels on Lake Ontario are 6 to 7 inches...
Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario
In early September, snowmobiles probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind, but in Turin...
Showing of sleds in Turin Saturday
Lisbon man faces menacing charges

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Cool with off-&-on rain
It's hop harvesting time at Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen.
Hops aren’t just for your IPA
Harvesting hops
Flag retirement ceremony
Flag retirement ceremony