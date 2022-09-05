Giant cheesecake returns to Cream Cheese Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is less than two weeks away.

Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau says this year the giant cheesecake from Kraft Heinz is back. They served cheesecake cups last year because of the pandemic.

The festival is in downtown Lowville from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.

There will be live entertainment, food, and vendors. 7 News’ Beth Hall will emcee.

The festival is free, except for the Children’s Discovery Park, which costs $5.

You can email creamcheesefestival@gmail.com to find out more or visit creamcheesefestival.com.

