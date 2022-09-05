Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night

It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.

The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village.

A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last two years with a large display.

The fireworks will be set off at dusk, sundown is around 7:30 PM so you’ll want to be there before then.

Donations will be collected at the gate.

