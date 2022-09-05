Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
The Gouverneur Fire Department is hosting their Labor Day fireworks show at the fairgrounds in the village.
A Facebook post from the department says they will be making up for the last two years with a large display.
The fireworks will be set off at dusk, sundown is around 7:30 PM so you’ll want to be there before then.
Donations will be collected at the gate.
