Kenneth A. Pfister, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth A. Pfister, 87 passed away quietly in his sleep at the Colonial Park Nursing Home in Rome, NY on Friday, September 2, 2022. He lived most of his life in Watertown. Born January 26, 1935, in Watertown to Leonard A. and Hazel Beecher Pfister. He graduated from Watertown High School in January 1953.

He enlisted in the United States Maine Corps in February 1953 during the Korean Conflict and served with the Marines until 1956 receiving several service medals and an honorable discharge. He then served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1961 also with an honorable discharge.

He worked many years thereafter as a delivery driver for Gordon’s Furniture in Watertown and was a regular at the Watertown American Legion and VFW where everyone knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, 4 sisters, Beverly Biondolillo, Shirley Newman, Natalie Thomas, Norma Pond and 1 brother, Robert Beecher.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Through the years of many weddings and special occasions he was always the “Life of the Party”.

At his request there will be no services. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery with his beloved mother and father.

