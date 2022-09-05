In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River

By 7 News Staff
Sep. 5, 2022
TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River.

Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river.

Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on the water.

Thanks to Lee Zehr for sending these pictures to 7 News.

