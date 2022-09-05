Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Chase Mills man was charged with DWI after he allegedly crashed his motorcycle in the town of Waddington Friday.

State police say 53-year-old David Jones lost control of the bike on County Route 14 and went off the side of the road.

Troopers say he tried to leave the scene before police arrived to hide the motorcycle and himself.

He was found and charged with DWI. Police say he had a blood alcohol content of .12%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.

Jones was issued tickets to appear in Waddington town court.

