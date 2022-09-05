Massena Labor Day Parade showcases North Country union workers

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - As the Massena Central Marching Band played up main street, adults and kids alike watched from the side walk as the annual Labor Day parade began.

Canton resident Connie Hatch-Young came to watch the parade with her family. She’s been coming to the parade for more than 25 years.

“I think its everybody getting together for the last hurrah maybe. Summer’s over, fall is coming, school is starting,” said Hatch-Young.

As fire trucks passed by, so did labor unions celebrating the day off.

Unions from all across the North Country came to take part in the parade where the theme was: Made in America.

More than 30 unions showed up in Massena to celebrate what men and women have done to help build America.

Parade organizer Ron McDougall has been in charge of the parade for years.

With recent calls for more unions across the county, McDougall says the nation we know today would be a whole lot different without organized labor.

“If it wasn’t for organized labor and many others, scholars, historians, the middle class would not be what it is today,” said McDougall.

As workers celebrate the day off, the work that they do in their industry, whether it be education or manufacturing, each worker helps make the North Country what it is today.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.