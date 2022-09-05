Massena Labor Day Parade showcases North Country union workers

As the Massena Central Marching Band played up main street, adults and kids alike watched from...
As the Massena Central Marching Band played up main street, adults and kids alike watched from the side walk as the annual Labor Day parade began.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - As the Massena Central Marching Band played up main street, adults and kids alike watched from the side walk as the annual Labor Day parade began.

Canton resident Connie Hatch-Young came to watch the parade with her family. She’s been coming to the parade for more than 25 years.

“I think its everybody getting together for the last hurrah maybe. Summer’s over, fall is coming, school is starting,” said Hatch-Young.

As fire trucks passed by, so did labor unions celebrating the day off.

Unions from all across the North Country came to take part in the parade where the theme was: Made in America.

More than 30 unions showed up in Massena to celebrate what men and women have done to help build America.

Parade organizer Ron McDougall has been in charge of the parade for years.

With recent calls for more unions across the county, McDougall says the nation we know today would be a whole lot different without organized labor.

“If it wasn’t for organized labor and many others, scholars, historians, the middle class would not be what it is today,” said McDougall.

As workers celebrate the day off, the work that they do in their industry, whether it be education or manufacturing, each worker helps make the North Country what it is today.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
In early September, snowmobiles probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind, but in Turin...
Showing of sleds in Turin Saturday
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
According to the International Joint Commission, water levels on Lake Ontario are 6 to 7 inches...
Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario

Latest News

Some small showers didn’t stop the North Country from celebrating Labor Day.
Celebrating Labor Day with a parade in Adams
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night
Monday was the final day of the Great New York State Fair, and it’s been a bounce back year for...
New York State Fair sees bounce back attendance numbers
We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
Your Turn: Feedback on correctional officer shortage, Bishop LaValley & whipped cream confusion