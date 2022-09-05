Michael J. Morehouse, 51, of Massena passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

He is survived by his children Michael (Samantha Mashaw) Morehouse of Madrid, Michelle Morehouse of Norwood and Gracie Morehouse of North Carolina; sisters Laurie (Scott) Miller of Hamilton, and Sara (Brad) Ashley of Potsdam, grandchildren Tobias and Luna Morehouse and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Byron Leonard Percy Morehouse and Patricia Robena (Russell) Mathews.

Michael was born on June 15, 1971 in Potsdam, NY to Byron and Patricia (Russell) Morehouse. He attended Canton Central School. After school, he began working as a cook at area eateries such as Spanky’s, Hometown Café, Ribtrader and Ponderosa, then changed careers, working in the asbestos removal industry.

Mr. Morehouse enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, spending time with friends and family, listening to music and spending time with his dog Harley.

Thoughts, memories, prayers and fond words can be made online to Michael’s family at www.GarnerFH.com.

