New York State Fair sees bounce back attendance numbers

Monday was the final day of the Great New York State Fair, and it’s been a bounce back year for attendance.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Monday was the final day of the Great New York State Fair, and it’s been a bounce back year for attendance.

Many more people made it out to the fair this year than in 2021.

All but one day of the fair has had significantly higher attendance.

Sunday, about 104,000 people went to the fair. That’s nearly double the attendance on the final Sunday of last year’s fair.

It’s still 10s of thousands of people short of the record attendance numbers set in the couple of years before the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

