North Country gas prices steadily decline, some pumps are listing under $4

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - $3.97 per gallon is what some gas prices are starting at this week in the North Country.

“I think it’s good, being retired, it’s a lot better on the income. Now we can get out and about and a little bit better, instead of paying five dollars, loving it finally to see it down there,” said Gary Beirman.

This Labor Day, Jefferson County and Saint Lawrence County are the priciest in the tri-county region averaging at $4.21 per gallon, followed by Lewis County at $4.16. That’s down about $0.50 from the average gas price a month ago.

Seasonal Town of Henderson resident Clifford Hughes says he pumped at $3.57 using a gas app, one of the tips AAA officials constantly remind motorists.

<Clifford Hughes, pumping gas>

“You use the gasoline app, you save $0.20 a gallon, and it’s a lot less painful when you have to pay for it when you’re saving that kind of money,” said Hughes.

New York’s average is at $4.01 per gallon. That’s about $0.20 higher than the national average of $3.78.

AAA officials say people can continue to see a down trend in gas prices if oil barrel prices continue to go down.

