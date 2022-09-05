Philip M. Pauling, 70, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Philip M. Pauling will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm.

Philip passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Sunday, September 4th. He was 70 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

