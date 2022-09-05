Robert V. Pound Sr., 84, of Brownville

Robert V. Pound Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert V. Pound Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, while a patient at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital in Syracuse. He fought his last battle against cancer and was surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 PM on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY immediately followed by a funeral service.

Bob graduated from Brownville-Glen Park High School in 1955. He attended Clarkson University for one year on a baseball scholarship. He worked at the Brownville Paper Company for 4 years until he was drafted into the United States Army in January 1961. While in the service he played baseball and football. After his service in the United States Military, Bob went to work at Knowlton Brothers Paper Company where he worked for several years on the pilot machine as part of the research department. He retired in 2002 from Knowlton Specialty Papers as Mill Superintendent.

An athlete, competitor, and avid sports enthusiast, Bob played Red & Black football for 13 years, and won the championship in 1971. Bob was inducted into the Red & Black Hall of Fame in 1995. For over a decade, he also coached many area youth in the Pop Warner Youth Football organization. Bob officiated local boys and girls high school basketball for over 4 decades and was also a local baseball/softball umpire for 27 years.

Some of his many proud accomplishments include:

-Officiating the 100th game – winning streak at Belleville Henderson High School

-Officiating the 1977 NYSPHSAA Final High School Basketball Class A Championship between Malverne High School and Albertus Magnus High School at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY.

- In 1961 Bob won the National Service Football Championship beating the Quantico Marines 25-24 at the Missile Bowl held in Orlando, Florida which was a televised game.

Bob was most proud of his family and is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Jane Shannon Pound. He is also survived by his children Robert V. Pound, Jr. (Wendy), Watertown, NY, Randy S. Pound (Lisa), Henderson, NY, Ricky J. Pound (Angelina), Pittsford, NY, and Robyn Shannon Pound, Watertown. He is also the proud grandfather of Teeah Pound, Tyler (Brennan) Pound, Trey (Amber) Pound, Mitchell Rick, Taylor Rick, Lindsey Pound, Danielle Pound, Alexandra Pound, and Isabella Pound. He was a proud great-grandfather of Cohen, Riley, Rylie, and Boden.

Bob was predeceased by his grandson Richard James (RJ) Pound, his brother Charlie Pound, and sister Helen Chapman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Country Troopers Assisting Troops, 32731Cottage Hill Road, Redwood, NY 13679. www.nnytroopers.com

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

