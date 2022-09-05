Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
In early September, snowmobiles probably aren’t the first thing that come to mind, but in Turin...
Showing of sleds in Turin Saturday
According to the International Joint Commission, water levels on Lake Ontario are 6 to 7 inches...
Water levels 6-7 inches below normal on Lake Ontario
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home

Latest News

University of North Dakota campus is seen in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Dozens of Native American remains found on University of North Dakota campus
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies
'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen