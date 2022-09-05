Summer tourism on the St. Lawrence River is getting back on track after COVID years

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - As the calendar turns and the leaves begin to change, Labor Day Weekend marks the end of the summer season for many businesses along the St. Lawrence River. Businesses we spoke with in Clayton and Alexandria Bay say this season felt like a return to a normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think everybody saw great numbers this year. I know the hotels were definitely booked at capacity, and I have had a lot of positive feedback throughout the town,” said Ashley Carlos, Executive Director of the Alexandria Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Along with the return of people in the streets and the surf of the St. Lawrence, the 2022 summer marked the return of many traditions in the North Country community.

“We got the boat show, food and wine was huge, we haven’t done that in a couple of years. We had the return of Seaway Splash. Not just us, but I mean all the community events that really make this area great,” said Mike Hooson, Membership & Marketing Coordinator for the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.

“It was great having Pirates Weekend again. It was great having Blues in the Bay, the T.I. River Run. Everybody was very excited to have the business back in Alex Bay,” said Carlos.

It wasn’t all fun in the sun for business owners, however. Inflation and staffing shortages played a major factor for hotels and restaurants in both Clayton and Alexandria Bay.

“Staffing is huge. It’s COVID, there’s other issues with housing and getting decent rent. It’s huge for restaurants, it’s a major problem,” said Hooson.

“Staffing was difficult throughout the summer. Needing help in a lot of the businesses to keep up with the traffic,” said Carlos.

Even though the temperatures may be in the 60′s and 70′s now instead of the upper 80′s, Hooson wants to remind the North Country that there is still lots to do after the summer season sets on the St. Lawrence.

“Weather permitting, September going into October we are still in season. We tend to get a little reduction of the crowds and more of a retiree group of individuals that come up here. So we can still rock & roll,” said Hooson.

