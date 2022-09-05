Your Turn: Feedback on correctional officer shortage, Bishop LaValley & whipped cream confusion

We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.
We have viewer comments on the news of the past week.(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton:

SHOCKER! Look at how you treat law enforcement and the laws passed. Going to get much worse before it gets better.

Jayme Casler

Pay them better then you do.

Mj Kennedy

According to an advocate for survivors of clergy sexual abuse, the Vatican could put Bishop Terry LaValley of the Diocese of Ogdensburg in charge of investigating one of the most prominent cardinals in the world, Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York:

I feel bad for our bishop but know he’ll do a great job with a very difficult task.

Karen Wright Clark

LaValley would do a good job, but where it will go from there is the next question.

Bobby Demers

There was some confusion last week over the sale of canned whipped cream. It turns out a new law in New York bans the sale of whipped cream chargers - not whipped cream cans - to people under the age of 21:

I find it amazing that with everything we are facing in this state that “whippet” cartridges are a “high” priority matter.

Phil Spencer

My problem is that the legislation as written is vague, leading to a colossal misunderstanding.

Andrew Lowery

