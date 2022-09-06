2 teen girls plotted shooting at high school, made hit list, police say

Two teen girls plotted a shooting at an Arizona High School this week, including making a list of who they planned to kill, according to investigators.
By Elaine Emerson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said two Kingman High School students, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, had been planning the shooting. Deputies were alerted to the plot on Aug. 31.

KVVU reported detectives identified the two girls as the suspects Sept. 1, and they were immediately suspended from the school pending further investigation.

According to investigators, the two girls were experiencing relationship issues and said they had been bullied by other students “to which they had intended on fatally wounding.”

Police said there were 14 students on the list of people they intended to shoot.

“Although the manner was not specific, the intent was,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Parents of the students on the list were immediately notified of the threat, officials said.

The two girls were arrested and face charges of making a terrorist threat and booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility. The sheriff’s department said they have a “zero tolerance stance” on threats that disrupt educational facilities, students and faculty.

