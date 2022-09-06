7News plans candidate debates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7News announces it’s organizing televised debates in three upcoming elections.

One debate has been agreed to. It’s in the race for New York’s 116th Assembly district with candidates Scott Gray and Susan Duffy. We’ll announce more details about this debate in the next couple of weeks.

We also have extended offers to the candidates in New York’s 21st congressional district (Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, and Democrat Matt Castelli) and New York’s 24th congressional district (Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican, and Steven Holden, a Democrat).

The debates will be recorded in our 7News studios in Watertown and broadcast on television later that day either on WWNY or WNYF, Fox 28, in October.

We look forward to hearing from the candidates on participating in these debates.

