Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, of Montague

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed...
Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Mr. Perry was born in Fulton the son of the late Raymond and Alice (Guyer) Perry.

He was a resident of Fulton until 1993, and then moved to the Town of Montague. Mr. Perry owned and operated Dirt Bike Junction in Fulton. He was a former machinist at Birdseye, Fulton and Black Clawson, Fulton. He was a proud member of the Granby Volunteer Firefighters, where he was the Fire Chief for many years. After moving to the Town of Montague he was a town board member, the Town Supervisor, and later Highway Superintendent. Mr. Perry was a member of the VFW Post # 6912, Auxiliary, Lowville, NY, where he would volunteer his services. Mr. Perry was predeceased by his son Michael Perry in 2009, his brothers Edward and Ronald Perry.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Wendy Perry of the Town of Montague, son Fred (Kathy Pipher) Perry of Fulton, stepsons Thomas (Tina Ferrara) Smith of Mexico, and Eric (Melissa) Smith of Fulton. Mr. Perry is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Alex, Miranda, Adrianne, Jennifer, Jeremy, Grace, Austin, and Alicia; 4 great grandchildren, and his sister Brenda Arnold of Fulton, and brother Dennis (Maryann) Perry of Fulton.

In keeping with Mr. Perry’s wishes his services be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton, NY.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is asking for new underwear and diapers as part of its Drop...
Library wants you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’
Former Bonnie Castle Stables and Recreation Center
Idea: put Customs and Border Protection facility at old rec center
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded...
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022...
Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam
Massena Central High School students
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year

Obituaries

Candles
Betty Beswick, 95, of Potsdam
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital...
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
Massena International Airport
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home...
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow
Candles
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown