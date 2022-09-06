Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, of Montague

Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed away Saturday September 3, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse.

Mr. Perry was born in Fulton the son of the late Raymond and Alice (Guyer) Perry.

He was a resident of Fulton until 1993, and then moved to the Town of Montague. Mr. Perry owned and operated Dirt Bike Junction in Fulton. He was a former machinist at Birdseye, Fulton and Black Clawson, Fulton. He was a proud member of the Granby Volunteer Firefighters, where he was the Fire Chief for many years. After moving to the Town of Montague he was a town board member, the Town Supervisor, and later Highway Superintendent. Mr. Perry was a member of the VFW Post # 6912, Auxiliary, Lowville, NY, where he would volunteer his services. Mr. Perry was predeceased by his son Michael Perry in 2009, his brothers Edward and Ronald Perry.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Wendy Perry of the Town of Montague, son Fred (Kathy Pipher) Perry of Fulton, stepsons Thomas (Tina Ferrara) Smith of Mexico, and Eric (Melissa) Smith of Fulton. Mr. Perry is also survived by his 8 grandchildren Alex, Miranda, Adrianne, Jennifer, Jeremy, Grace, Austin, and Alicia; 4 great grandchildren, and his sister Brenda Arnold of Fulton, and brother Dennis (Maryann) Perry of Fulton.

In keeping with Mr. Perry’s wishes his services be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton, NY.

