Back to school with no masks: ‘It doesn’t feel real,’ says student

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday was many north country students’ first day of school. Amid the “hellos” and “welcome backs” heard at Sackets Harbor, there was one word that didn’t come up in conversation - at least not for now. That word: COVID-19.

The first busload of students arrived just after 7:30 a.m. at Sackets Harbor Central School.

“It’s just a really exciting day, because the kids come in with all their new gear, and they’re so excited to be here,” said Tia Allen, reading teacher.

That new gear doesn’t include mandated masks or negative COVID tests.

“I just think they’ll feel more comfortable immediately,” said Allen.

Teachers at Sackets aren’t the only ones excited about a new beginning. So are the students. For some of the older ones especially, it hasn’t been easy.

“It was my junior year, we were coming back from COVID, and I had to take SATs. I had pretty big gaps in my learning, so that was definitely something that was hard to recover from,” said Adelyne Jareo, senior.

But that’s changed.

“It doesn’t feel real. I think coming back and not having masks and getting to see everybody is really crazy,” said Jareo.

District Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney says a new year also means new goals. Some were put on the back burner because of COVID.

“Particularly with enhancing our literacy practices. We’ve got some really exciting professional development for teachers, some job-embedded activities we’re really excited about. Just overall returning the focus on teaching and learning,” she said.

Gaffney knows COVID is still around and the district is prepared for anything that comes its way. But the students, staff, and faculty are tackling the next 180 days with smiles and no masks on their faces.

