Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract

Massena International Airport
Massena International Airport(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Boutique Air wants more money to continue flying into and out of Massena’s airport.

According to an August 29 letter, Boutique Air has given a 90-day notice that it plans to terminate its current contract so it can rebid at a higher subsidy.

The letter from the airline’s CEO says although Boutique Air would prefer to continue providing scheduled air service, the increased cost of staff, fuel, parts and services due to the pandemic hinder the airline’s ability to operate under the original contract.

Town of Massena Supervisor Susan Bellor says the airline will continue to operate at Massena, and the U.S. Department of Transportation will handle the bidding process.

