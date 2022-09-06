Cloudy, mild & breezy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might need a light jacket if you’re on your way back to school today.

Temperatures started in the 50s and 60s. You won’t need that jacket later, though. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

It will be a mostly gray day, although St. Lawrence County could see sun by afternoon. It will be breezy from time to time.

It will be mainly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Summer-like weather returns on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

We’ll have sunshine and highs in the low 80s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a 30% chance of rain on Sunday.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

