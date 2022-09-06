Comets off to a great start on the gridiron

By Mel Busler
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A handful of local football teams got an early start on the high school season this past weekend.

One of them was the Carthage Comets, who defeated Watertown 49-6. Josh Bigelow had three rushing touchdowns and ran back an interception on defense for 6 points.

It was an impressive win for the Comets as they face a strong opponent and another traditional rival this coming Friday night.

“Anytime you get to start the season with a victory, it’s a good thing. Playing the week zero game this year was really something that I was not a fan of,” coach Jason Coffman said.

“I really think you need the two weeks of practice, the scrimmage and get a week ready for your first game,” Coffman said. “I was really nervous going into it but anytime you can get a victory like that, and we got a chance to get everybody into the game, and anytime you get to start like that you have a chance to build on some momentum, a chance to get yourself ready to go going forward, especially with the schedule we have. It gets a lot harder from here. We got Indian River this week and then our “A” schedule is a complete grind after that. So, it was fun and I’m glad all the kids got to have some success.”

