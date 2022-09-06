Dexter man dies in UTV crash

TOWN OF MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - A UTV crash in Lewis County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Dexter man.

State police said James Jobson-Wagar lost control of the vehicle Sunday afternoon on Worth Road in the town of Montague.

The utility task vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

Police said Jobson-Wagar was not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt.

Troopers said he was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he died the next day.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Search and Rescue.

The investigation is continuing.

