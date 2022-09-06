Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow

Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis. (Source: Funeral Home)

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

There will be a graveside service in the Oxbow Cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Chris Carrara officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ernie was born on May 26, 1955 in Gouverneur to the late Herbert “Vernon” and Kathleen (Emrich) Slate. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1973 and was a carpenter and truck driver for various companies, including Gilco Transportation in LaFargeville.

Ernie married Penny Sawyer on June 26, 1982 at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, boating and fishing, riding his motorcycle and amateur HAM radio, using call sign K2IEH. Ernie was also a past member of the Gouverneur and Oxbow Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Slate, daughter, Amanda and Jackie Slate, and siblings, Charlotte Stiefel, Steven Slate and Joe Casey, Beth and Alan Martin, and Neal Slate.

Donations in memory of Ernie may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Indian River Ambulance Service, 6.5 Sand St., Philadelphia, NY 13673.

