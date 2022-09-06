Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, 67, of Oxbow

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home...
Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis.(Source: Funeral Home)

OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Duane “Ernie” Edward Slate, age 67, of Oxbow, passed away on September 5, 2022 at his home under the care of his loving family and hospice, after a long battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Pulmonary Fibrosis.

There will be a graveside service in the Oxbow Cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Chris Carrara officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Ernie was born on May 26, 1955 in Gouverneur to the late Herbert “Vernon” and Kathleen (Emrich) Slate. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1973 and was a carpenter and truck driver for various companies, including Gilco Transportation in LaFargeville.

Ernie married Penny Sawyer on June 26, 1982 at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, boating and fishing, riding his motorcycle and amateur HAM radio, using call sign K2IEH. Ernie was also a past member of the Gouverneur and Oxbow Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Slate, daughter, Amanda and Jackie Slate, and siblings, Charlotte Stiefel, Steven Slate and Joe Casey, Beth and Alan Martin, and Neal Slate.

Donations in memory of Ernie may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or to Indian River Ambulance Service, 6.5 Sand St., Philadelphia, NY 13673.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is asking for new underwear and diapers as part of its Drop...
Library wants you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’
Former Bonnie Castle Stables and Recreation Center
Idea: put Customs and Border Protection facility at old rec center
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded...
Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland
Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022...
Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam
Massena Central High School students
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year

Obituaries

Candles
Betty Beswick, 95, of Potsdam
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital...
Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge
Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, from the Town of Montague, and a former resident of Fulton, passed...
Adrian F. Perry Sr., 78, of Montague
Massena International Airport
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract
Candles
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown