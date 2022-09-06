Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, of Natural Bridge

Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon C. “Gordie” Tripp, 59, died peacefully Sunday, September 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica after fighting a two-year battle with cancer.

Gordie was born on June 6, 1963, in Carthage, to the late Curtis & Uldene (Arnold) Tripp. He attended Carthage Central High School, graduating in 1982. He also attended Jefferson-Lewis BOCES for carpentry.

He was a highly skilled craftsman and the proud owner of G.C. Tripp Construction for over 30 years. During his professional career, Gordie, worked on the Adirondack League Club in Old Forge, NY, and he completed other high-end camp restorations and new home builds in the Adirondacks, such as in Camp Portaferry.

He is survived by his loving companion of nine years, Debra Marston, Natural Bridge; his sister Susan Tripp, Beaver Falls; his brother, Shawn Tripp, Copenhagen; his daughter, Kristan (Cory) Morgan, along with his granddaughters Emma and Lily Morgan, all of Carthage; his nephews Robert (Jennifer) Vogt, Turin; Shawn (Beth) Tripp, Jr., Lowville; Justin (Danielle Roberts) Tripp, Copenhagen; his nieces, Sara (David Kilbourn) Vogt, Carthage; Deanna Decker, Turin; and Nicole (Zane Mono) Tripp, Croghan; and many wonderful grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Curtis, and Uldene Tripp, and by his son Jason Tripp.

Gordie was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He also thoroughly enjoyed riding ATVs. Gordie also enjoyed traveling- “road trips” were a favorite activity- and going out to eat was something he loved to do. But he also loved to put on his cowboy boots and go out dancing. Gordie was a supreme jokester, and everyone was subject to his sense of humor.

Gordie had unparalleled attention to detail as anyone could see by the work that he did; perfect wasn’t good enough. He was incredibly particular about the quality of his work. From restoring and painting vehicles, something he was amazingly talented at, to the incredible artistry he put into his home in Natural Bridge - a one-of-a-kind structure that he spent many years creating from scratch and was still working with until just a week before his passing.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm & 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 States St., Carthage.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Hillside Cemetery in Champion, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

