Hiker dead after group runs out of water, got lost on trail in extreme heat

Capt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale Fire says the group was about four miles in on the trail when they got lost and their phones died.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Holly Bock and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A man in his 20s died Monday afternoon when a group of hikers he was with ran out of water and got lost on a trail in Arizona.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead near Cave Creek, AZ Family reports.

“When we got out on that trail, the temperature on the asphalt alone was reading 127 off of our truck. I think it was 109 outside, so it was extreme heat,” said Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

According to the fire captain, a group of six was about four miles in on the trail when they ran out of water and got lost.

Their phones were dead, and they had to borrow someone else’s to call 911.

When deputies and firefighters arrived, the group of hikers was flown to safety.

A man in his 20s was taken to the hospital, where he later died from extreme heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Officials said the other five hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Folio is reminding hikers to be mindful of the extreme temperatures and to bring plenty of water if they plan on hitting the trials.

“If you get to half your water, we’re asking people to turn around and go back to the trailhead,” Folio said. “Have a plan. Know your limitations.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Police lights
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night

Latest News

FILE - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at federal...
New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack
On this day, a grieving mother saved another mother from the unending heartache of losing a...
Sisters revive a drowning child at campground swimming pool