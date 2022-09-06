Historic organs concert in Adams this weekend

Historic organs concert
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson Historical Association has two historic Jardine organs and they’ll be in concert this weekend.

Merlene Norfolk says it’s also a good opportunity to see the renovations at the Six Town Meeting Hall in Adams.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The free concert will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 11 at the meeting hall.

Three organists will play the organs, one of which is original to the Six Town Meeting Hall and was purchased in 1850. The other was recently donated and was originally purchased in 1848. It’s believed to be the only working pipe barrel organ in the U.S.

