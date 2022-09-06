‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After deliberating for about three hours Tuesday, a St. Lawrence County Court jury acquitted a Massena man of rape and sexual abuse charges.

“I’m very happy. I got my life back. I’m an innocent man,” said 54-year-old Kevin Griffin

Griffin’s trial began last Monday. After lawyers for the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments Tuesday, the jury found Griffin not guilty of the following charges:

first-degree rape

first-degree sexual abuse

first-degree criminal sex act

second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Griffin was accused in June 2020 of forcibly raping a woman.

In April 2021, a grand jury indicted him.

Griffin’s lawyer, Brian Barrett, said he was pleased the jury saw the evidence for what it was.

“I’m happy for him and this just helps him get back to the rest of his life,” said Barrett.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News rape and sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but respect the jury’s decision,” he said.

