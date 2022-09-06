‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape

Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin(Brian Barrett)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After deliberating for about three hours Tuesday, a St. Lawrence County Court jury acquitted a Massena man of rape and sexual abuse charges.

“I’m very happy. I got my life back. I’m an innocent man,” said 54-year-old Kevin Griffin

Griffin’s trial began last Monday. After lawyers for the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments Tuesday, the jury found Griffin not guilty of the following charges:

  • first-degree rape
  • first-degree sexual abuse
  • first-degree criminal sex act
  • second-degree unlawful imprisonment

Griffin was accused in June 2020 of forcibly raping a woman.

In April 2021, a grand jury indicted him.

Griffin’s lawyer, Brian Barrett, said he was pleased the jury saw the evidence for what it was.

“I’m happy for him and this just helps him get back to the rest of his life,” said Barrett.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua told 7 News rape and sexual assault cases are notoriously difficult to prosecute.

“I’m disappointed in the outcome, but respect the jury’s decision,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Police lights
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night

Latest News

Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is asking for new underwear and diapers as part of its Drop...
Library wants you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’
Former Bonnie Castle Stables and Recreation Center
Idea: put Customs and Border Protection facility at old rec center
Massena Central High School students
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year
Massena International Airport
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract
Tuesday was many north country students’ first day of school.
Back to school with no masks: ‘It doesn’t feel real,’ says student