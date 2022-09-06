Idea: put Customs and Border Protection facility at old rec center

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Could a town supervisor and county legislator have an idea that could work? The idea is to have U.S. Customs and Border Protection put a new facility along State Route 12 near Alexandria Bay.

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection wanted to build a new facility on Blind Bay in the town of Alexandria, Jefferson County Legislator Philip Reed received an unprecedented response from his constituents.

“Usually when you receive feedback from your constituents, there’s some on each side. There really isn’t on this case. It was strong overwhelming opposition,” he said.

Reed and town Supervisor Brent Sweet are proposing the new federal facility be built at the former Bonnie Castle Stables and Recreation Center location.

“The closeness in proximity to Interstate 81, and the border and New York State Route 12. The second thing would be the proximity to the St. Lawrence River, and the availability of two New York State park boat ramps and dockage facilities within two miles of the site,” said Sweet.

“It has access to infrastructure, water and sewer. It would not take any more property off the tax rolls which is important,” said Reed.

More importantly to residents, the new proposed site does not negatively affect the St. Lawrence River ecosystem.

“We’re not taking any more property off the river, especially important muskie spawning grounds. We as local stakeholders would like input into the selection process,” said Reed.

Additionally, the new proposed CBP site would not prevent the town of Alexandria from continuing to develop the more than 250 acres located on the old Bonnie Castle property.

“Sport fields, we have a public assembly building, an ice skating rink, everything in the long-range plans. This wouldn’t affect that at all,” said Sweet.

A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection said that they are currently looking into feasible options for the new site location. However, at this time the only operational CBP facility in the area is located at Wellesley Island.

