Published: Sep. 6, 2022
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Jason T. Kiernan, 40, of Castorland passed away Saturday, September 3rd at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a brave battle with cancer.

Jay was born on June 29, 1982 in Watertown the son of Tom and Tammie (Dicob) Kiernan of Copenhagen. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School, Class of 2000. Jay went to JCC, and graduated from Oswego State with Bachelors in Business. He worked at Car – Freshener, New York Air Brake and then as a New York State Corrections Officer.

He married Theresa Lampack and they shared two beautiful children, Cohen and Juliana. His children were his greatest treasure.

Surviving are his children, his parents, his sister, Jami (Ben) Lyndaker and their children, Kayne and Kynzlee; his dog, Ellie; his grandmothers, Mary Kizzer and Beverly Kiernan; aunts and uncles, Robin (Bob) Kiernan; Mary Jo (Mike) Carpenter; Neil (Cherie) Dicob; Todd (Amy) Dicob; Bill (Sue) Kiernan; Rich (Leslie) Kiernan; Jim (Lisa) Kiernan; Mike (Mary) Kiernan; Jon (Beth) Kiernan; many cousins and special cousins, Bryan, Andrew and Christopher Kiernan.

He is predeceased by his grandfather, Robert V. Kiernan and step grandfather, Robert Kizzer.

Jay enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, coaching soccer for his son, being his biggest hockey fan, and being his daughter’s biggest dance and gymnastics fan.

Most recently he spent time making and delivering, The Polar Bear Donuts, that his grandmother started, and he made it what it is today, thanks to his parents and grandmothers help.

A private memorial service will be held for family. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced.

Jay’s family would like to thank Dr. Vora and staff for their compassion and professionalism and especially his “nurse”, and sister, Jami.

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquist.com

