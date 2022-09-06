Kristie L. Lennox, 71, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kristie L. Lennox, age 71, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dettmer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 11:00AM up until the time of the service. Mrs. Lennox passed away on Sunday night, September 4, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse surrounded by her children.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Johnson, of Ogdensburg; three children, Carrie Montroy and her husband, Cash, of Ogdensburg, John Lennox and his wife, Michelle, of Pierrepont Manor, and Terrie Lynn Lennox, of Ogdensburg; her six grandchildren, Matthew (Lori) Montroy, Nicholas (Casey) Montroy, Kayla (Bryan) Powell, Hannah Lennox, Grace Lennox, and Noelle (John) Cole; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hanna, Cash, Connor, Oliver, Jay, Karson, Dixon, Athena, Jackie, Gwen, Levi, Luci; her four siblings, Viviane Roach, Ronda VanOrman, Catherine Roach, and Barbara (James) Bayne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Terry Lennox; her father, Earl Roach Sr.; her grandson, Jameson Montroy; her great-grandchild, Leniah Cole; and her siblings, Norman, Charles, Marilyn, and Earl Jr. (Dougie) Roach.

Kristie was born on July 7, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Earl Sr. and Barbara LaFlair Roach. She attended school at Morristown Central School. She started working for United Helpers as an event coordinator at the ICF in Ogdensburg and eventually helping open the ICF in Rensselaer Falls. She retired from United Helpers in 2008 after 30+ years of service. She also worked at BOCES Northwest Tech as a job coach, retiring from there in 2020.

She enjoyed doing yardwork and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved her dog, Gypsy, and she was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. She was also the biggest Christmas fan and enjoyed meticulously decorating for the holiday with her family.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department, 95 N. State St., Heuvelton, NY 13654 and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1223 Pickering St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

