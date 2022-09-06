LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island

LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H. Bork, Jr. and Madeline Blum Bork. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and then from Mohawk Valley Community College, with a degree in Radio and TV.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1971.

Lee worked as a master carpenter for most of his life, owning Lee Bork Home Repairs, in Utica, NY. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping and bowling.

He is survived by his lifelong companion, Betty Franklin Bork, a son, Kevin Bork and his wife Kailey Young, Watertown, NY, two daughters, Candace (Joseph) Gianotti, Wellesley Island, and Amy (Cameron) Shine, Monroe, NC, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren as well as two special friends, John Cudabac and Jack Scott. He was predeceased by a sister, Bonnie Jones.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, September 10th at the Wellesley Island State Park, beginning at 2pm. A military honors ceremony will begin at 3pm. There is a $6 per car fee to enter the state park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the HBPC and to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

