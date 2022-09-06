Library wants you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’

Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is asking for new underwear and diapers as part of its Drop Your Drawers drive.(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is telling you to “drop your drawers,” but it’s not quite what it sounds like.

It actually refers to a drive to collect unopened packs of underwear or diapers for children who need them.

The library has partnered up with the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council to distribute the gathered garments to local schools.

One of the drive’s organizers, Brittani Lajuett, says that just one pack can have a massive effect on the day-to-day life of a child.

“It’s kind of a silly drive for sure. It’s definitely something that’s needed though. It’s important to me. Kids should have a clean day,” she said.

The drive will be going on through September 30.

Donations will help replenish Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central elementary schools’ supplies of emergency underpants and provide diapers for the Healthy Families program of the North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council to distribute.

Schools hand out underwear to children who need clean underwear due to accidents at school or issues at home.

If you’d like to donate, drop off packages of underwear for children (sizes 4-16) or packages of diapers at the circulation or reference desks.

For more information about the campaign, call 315-785-7714.

