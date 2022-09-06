Linda C. Mason, 71, of Potsdam

Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda C. Mason, Age 71, of Potsdam, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service.

Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Caroline Edwards on July 24th 1951. Linda Married Edward Mason Jr. in Philadelphia, PA on December 15th 1970. Ed, Linda, and their two children moved to Potsdam, NY in 1985. Linda worked at Big M, McCarthy’s, The Lobster House, and Wendy’s Diner in Massena until her retirement. In Linda’s many years of her customer service career, she made many amazing lifelong friends.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Ed, of 52 years along with her two children; Edward Mason lll and Kristie (Tim) Phippen all currently residing in Potsdam. Nana is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Kylee Mason, Erica (Anthony) DeSouza, Madison Mason, Matthew Phippen, and Evan Phippen. Along with her two great grandchildren, Adrianna Kowalchuk and Carter DeSouza (who is still currently baking). She is survived by a brother Butchie (Jane) Edwards of NJ.

Linda is predeceased by her brothers, George Edwards, Steven Edwards and Wayne Edwards.

Linda has many family members currently residing in New Jersey and Pennsylvania who she will greatly miss.

Anyone who had the opportunity to have Linda in their lives knew that she was selfless, kind hearted, and accepted everyone as they were without judgement. She put everyone else’s needs ahead of her own especially when it came to her family. Her love had no limits. Linda’s infectious smile and outgoing personality made everyone she met feel like family. Her family was her pride and joy and she made sure to let everyone know. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Linda had a love for making people laugh and pulling pranks, going to garage sales and thrift stores to find the best deals. Most of all, her favorite thing was to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchild whom she loved beyond measures.

Her family will be holding a celebration of life in her memory on September 24th at the Elks club (upstairs) in Potsdam from 3 pm to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society or Potsdam animal shelter.

