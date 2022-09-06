Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Massena man is accused of firing a stolen rifle at another man in the village.
According to court documents, John Colby (no address available) shot one round out of a .22 bolt action rifle at 21-year-old Ryan Grant on Sunday night.
The papers state the round passed through a garage door at 151 North Main Street and struck a wall.
No injuries were reported.
The documents also say the rifle was reported stolen from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021.
In addition, the papers state Colby had two counterfeit $100 bills on him.
Colby was charged with felony counts of:
- first-degree attempted assault
- first-degree reckless endangerment
- two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
- fourth-degree grand larceny - stolen firearm
- third-degree criminal mischief
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
Colby was arraigned and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $50,000.
No other details were released.
Police said in a Facebook post that because it’s an ongoing investigation, there would be no further comment.
