Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man

John Colby
John Colby(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Massena man is accused of firing a stolen rifle at another man in the village.

According to court documents, John Colby (no address available) shot one round out of a .22 bolt action rifle at 21-year-old Ryan Grant on Sunday night.

The papers state the round passed through a garage door at 151 North Main Street and struck a wall.

No injuries were reported.

The documents also say the rifle was reported stolen from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office in October 2021.

In addition, the papers state Colby had two counterfeit $100 bills on him.

Colby was charged with felony counts of:

  • first-degree attempted assault
  • first-degree reckless endangerment
  • two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument
  • fourth-degree grand larceny - stolen firearm
  • third-degree criminal mischief
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Colby was arraigned and sent to the St. Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

No other details were released.

Police said in a Facebook post that because it’s an ongoing investigation, there would be no further comment.

