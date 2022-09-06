Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year

Massena Central High School students
Massena Central High School students(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, students and teachers were welcomed back to the start of classes at Massena Central High School and this year brings opportunities of its own.

Students at Massena Central High School gathered near the doors to be let into school on their first day back.

This year brings new courses and recaps for students and teachers.

But according to Alan Oliver, the high school’s principal, the goal is to get students back on track with their studies after more than a year of learning online through virtual classes during the pandemic.

“There was learning loss in school over the last couple of years. We’re going to work hard with our staff and students to kind of get things back to normal and get things moving at Massena High School the way they always have,” said Oliver.

Another change coming to Massena Central is it’s the final academic year for school district superintendent Patrick Brady.

Brady will retire at the end of the school year, after leading the district for 8 years. Right now he’s looking forward to the new programs the high school will introduce to students.

“At the high school, in 9th and 10th grade we’ve started the pre-vocational program. It’s really a trades program that will help to bridge students getting into our BOCES trade programs in 11 and 12,” he said.

There’s also a major construction project happening at the high school; it’s expected to wrap up by the end of the school year.

In the meantime, students will go to class and avoid parts of the school.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Police lights
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night

Latest News

Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested...
Watertown lawmakers to vote on limestone donation
Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is asking for new underwear and diapers as part of its Drop...
Library wants you to ‘Drop Your Drawers’
Former Bonnie Castle Stables and Recreation Center
Idea: put Customs and Border Protection facility at old rec center
Massena International Airport
Boutique Air wants more money for Massena contract