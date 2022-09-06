Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, students and teachers were welcomed back to the start of classes at Massena Central High School and this year brings opportunities of its own.

Students at Massena Central High School gathered near the doors to be let into school on their first day back.

This year brings new courses and recaps for students and teachers.

But according to Alan Oliver, the high school’s principal, the goal is to get students back on track with their studies after more than a year of learning online through virtual classes during the pandemic.

“There was learning loss in school over the last couple of years. We’re going to work hard with our staff and students to kind of get things back to normal and get things moving at Massena High School the way they always have,” said Oliver.

Another change coming to Massena Central is it’s the final academic year for school district superintendent Patrick Brady.

Brady will retire at the end of the school year, after leading the district for 8 years. Right now he’s looking forward to the new programs the high school will introduce to students.

“At the high school, in 9th and 10th grade we’ve started the pre-vocational program. It’s really a trades program that will help to bridge students getting into our BOCES trade programs in 11 and 12,” he said.

There’s also a major construction project happening at the high school; it’s expected to wrap up by the end of the school year.

In the meantime, students will go to class and avoid parts of the school.

