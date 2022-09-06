New York Voices Coming to the Clayton Opera House

Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm
Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm
Friday, September 23 at 7:30 pm(Clayton Opera House)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

New York Voices was born in the mid-1980s at upstate New York’s Ithaca College. Peter Eldridge, an aspiring jazz pianist, Kim Nazarian and Darmon Meader, a saxophonist, came together in the school’s vocal jazz ensemble. Director Dave Reilly included all three in an ensemble he took on a tour of European jazz festivals. The group, with members Caprice Fox and Sara Krieger, then made the transition to New York City. Fox and Kreiger left the group in the early 1990s, at which time songwriter and soprano Lauren Kinhan joined the ensemble, which has remained a quartet since that time.  New York Voices has collaborated with institutions such as the Count Basie Orchestra, Paquito d’Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band. New York Voices launched a jazz education initiative for aspiring jazz singers. They will be conducting a two-day workshop with local students that will culminate with a performance at the Clayton Opera House.

