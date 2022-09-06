Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition

Back-to-school sidewalk art
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students.

Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School.

They say their message is simple: “Be Kind, Be Good, and Have a Wonderful Year in School!”

Thanks to Kelly Ashley for sending in images of their work.

We would love to see your back-to-school photos this week.

Be sure to share them with us by using our Send It To 7 feature on our website or mobile app. Let us know the student’s name, grade, and school.

Check out our Back to School gallery below.

