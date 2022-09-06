Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students.

Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School.

They say their message is simple: “Be Kind, Be Good, and Have a Wonderful Year in School!”

Thanks to Kelly Ashley for sending in images of their work.

