Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, formerly of Norfolk

COOPERSTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Ricky L. Goodspeed, 63, a resident of Cooperstown Center for Nursing, Cooperstown, NY and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Private calling hours will be held for the family. Mr. Goodspeed passed away early Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 in Cooperstown. Ricky is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen, Norfolk; a son, Eric and Desirae Goodspeed, Massena; his six beloved grandchildren, twin granddaughters Ava and Cheyenne, Emilee, Mason, Rory and Milton; his mother, Edna Goodspeed, Norwood; two brothers, Blane and Meg Goodspeed, Massena and Craig and Dawn Goodspeed, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Ricky was pre-deceased by his father Charles, a daughter Sarah; a son Chad and a sister, Debbie Goodspeed.

Born in Massena, NY on May 27, 1959 to Charles and Edna Bashaw Goodspeed, Ricky graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central, Class of 1978. He worked as a corrections officer for NYSDOCCS, retiring after 25 years of service, working at Sing Sing, Ulster and Riverview Correctional Facilities. Ricky enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish, go four wheeling, snowmobiling and spending time at his camp in Parishville. Memorial donations in Ricky’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at wwwbuckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Ricky L. Goodspeed.

