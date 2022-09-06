Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, 83, of Ogdensburg

In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Ruth Ann (Beldock) George, age 83, of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home at 4:00PM with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. In the presence of loved ones Ruth Ann passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Ruth was born July 26, 1939 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Jay Beldock and Jeanette (Popps) Beldock. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1958. Ruth married G. Nicholas George on September 3, 1961.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, G. Nicholas George; her children, Nicholas George and his wife, Mary, of Hudson Falls, NY, Terri Proulx and husband, Gary, of Canton, NY, Jennifer Thomas and husband, John of Dexter and Grahamsville, NY, and Matthew George and wife, Jennifer of Morristown, NY; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, Jay and Jeanette Beldock, and siblings, Bernice Thomas, Robert Beldock, Evelyn Hebert and Joseph Beldock.

She did volunteer work for local charities including the Heart Fund and the March of Dimes. Ruth served as president of the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital City Guild and as a buyer for the hospital gift shop for several years.

She went to work for St. Lawrence County Head Start in 1978 as a Community Aide; became a Home Base Visitor in 1979. In 1984 she was promoted to Home Base Coordinator, retiring in 1994.

After retirement Ruth worked for the United Way of Cortland County as Bridges for Kids Director in Cortland, NY and at Curves in South Glens Falls, NY.

In 2003 she and her husband returned to Ogdensburg.

Ruth’s hobbies included reading, doing crosswords, and crafting. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and watching them perform in stage shows and at sporting events.

Ruth was a dog lover. She had many over the years. Donations can be made in her name to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

