‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money.

Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Last Station will be where the “tons” of items the department has will be stored.

Stub’s Ride will start from F.X. Caprara Harley-Davidson on Saturday, September 10. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11:30 a.m.

It costs $25 per motorcycle or car.

