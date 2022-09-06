‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend

Stub's Ride for the Last Station
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money.

Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The Last Station will be where the “tons” of items the department has will be stored.

Stub’s Ride will start from F.X. Caprara Harley-Davidson on Saturday, September 10. Registration is at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11:30 a.m.

It costs $25 per motorcycle or car.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Police lights
Man charged with DWI following motorcycle crash
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wants to work with the state Legislature to raise the legal...
Hochul reminds new concealed carry laws are in effect
A couple of weeks ago, an issue with the electric fence that keeps most of the horses together...
After a 10+ day search, a partially blind horse finally returns to their Clayton home
It’s being billed as the largest fireworks display in the North Country.
Gouverneur to host “Largest fireworks display in the North Country” Monday night

Latest News

Watertown seniors grab a selfie before the traditional parade on the first day of their last...
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
With an early win under their belts, the Carthage Comets football team is off to a great start.
Comets off to a great start on the gridiron
Wake Up Weather
Cloudy, mild & breezy
Residents on Ogdensburg's Oak Street use chalk art to welcome students back to nearby Madill...
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition