Tomorrow’s Health: Low vaccine risk, WIC benefits & sleep apnea issues

(WWNY) - Research in the journal “Circulation” shows the risk of myocarditis after COVID-19 shots remains rare.

Data from Israel found the highest risk for this heart muscle inflammation was in males ages 16 to 19 -- about one in 15,000 -- after a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

WIC benefits

A review of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, shows participants experienced better birth outcomes and lower infant mortality.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine found participating may also increase receipt of child preventative services, such as vaccines.

Sleep apnea issues

Obstructive sleep apnea is linked to an increased risk for cancer, blood clots, and slower mental processing.

That’s according to three studies presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress.

Swedish researchers found the oxygen deprivation from obstructive sleep apnea is independently associated with cancer.

