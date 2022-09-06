United Way kicks off fundraising campaign

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Dawn Cole appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The United Way works to improve the lives of residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties by supporting 30 member agencies, including the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, and Credo Community Center.

Over the next few weeks, north country residents will receive invitations to support the community by making a gift to United Way through payroll deduction offered by their employer, word of mouth, or a special letter.

For more information or to donate, call 315-788-5631 or visit www.unitedway-nny.org.

