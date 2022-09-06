Watertown lawmakers to vote on limestone donation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ve seen the city of Watertown restore landmarks, but how about recycling one?

Monday night, the city council is expected to approve a donation of limestone blocks harvested from the remains of the old Remington paper mill along the Black River at Glen Park.

National Grid is demolishing the old mill, and the limestone from it was going to a landfill.

However, a group of concerned citizens led by Steve Massaro stepped in and convinced officials to salvage it.

If the donation is accepted, the blocks will be stored on Sewall’s Island until they are repurposed for city development.

“What the city council is doing is voting on accepting the donation. Essentially we’re taking a donation of the stone blocks. What’s before the city council is a resolution accepting that donation,” said Ken Mix, city manager.

Although there are no formal plans for the limestone yet, Massaro says he hopes the blocks are used to help redevelop Sewell’s Island.

