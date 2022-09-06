Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens

Watertown seniors grab a selfie before the traditional parade on the first day of their last year of high school.
Watertown seniors grab a selfie before the traditional parade on the first day of their last year of high school.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction.

Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day.

After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year started.

Students say they’re grateful for the tradition and they hope it continues for years to come.

“Feeling good,” Mick O’Donnell said.

“It feels awesome -- last year of school,” Chip Yott said. “I hope it continues and next year’s seniors enjoy it, too.”

Parents and teachers played along for the kickoff, happy to see another school year start on a good note.

