Did email sharing violate ethics? Watertown’s attorney weighs in

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Did sharing a sensitive email violate any ethical standards at Watertown City Hall? We have more on what happened and what the city attorney says about it.

City Clerk Ann Saunders emailed council members she felt a correspondence with local developer P.J. Simao was “threatening in nature.”

Soon after sharing her opinion, she got another email from Simao in which he “vehemently” disagreed that he was threatening.

How did Simao learn Saunders felt the way she did? Mayor Jeff Smith revealed at Tuesday’s council meeting he believes Saunders’ original email to lawmakers was shared with Simao by a council member.

“As I told the council here, I told them privately those actions are unethical,” said Smith. “I explained this to the city clerk, I spoke with her before that it is vital letting the public know this violation of trust.”

How did Smith come to his conclusion? The city’s technical department investigated and learned Saunders’ email was forwarded to another email address by only one council member.

Lisa Ruggiero sent it to her personal email account. She denies forwarding it to Simao and points out the email is part of city records and can be obtained by the public.

So, if the email was shared by any council member, is it a problem? City Attorney Robert Slye says this is an employer/employee issue.

“What matters is the employer (Watertown City Council) breached its duty to the employee to take her concern and investigate,” said Slye in an email.

Patrick Hickey thinks there’s more to this, asking if it’s a problem that an email was shared with one person. How it is then okay for the mayor to discuss the whole thing publicly at a council meeting?

“It was a private personnel matter and I don’t know if the parties involved actually gave permission for it to go public, employer and employee personnel matters are confidential and that’s more of a story than the email,” said Hickey.

Smith says at the very least, Saunders deserves an apology from whoever shared the email.

Could this go to the city’s ethics board? Syle didn’t answer that question.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.