Esther Katz, 84, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Esther Katz, originally from Brooklyn, NY but a Canton native since 1970, passed away peacefully in her Partridge Knoll apartment on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 84. Esther was a St Lawrence County social worker for many years, helping to pair needy children with needy adoptive families. She was also a delightful fixture on the community theater scene, appearing in (and working behind the scenes for) countless productions of the Grass River Players; furthermore, she was an unmissable character around town.

She will be missed by her countless friends, by the congregations of the Canton Unitarian Church and Potsdam Beth El Synagogue, by her sons Neal and Don, and by the three grandchildren (Ben, Lili, and Aaron) who were the light of her existence.

A memorial service was held at the Unitarian Church on Saturday (27-Aug) at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to The Adirondack Council at donate.adirondackcouncil.org or by mail to PO Box D-2, Elizabethtown, NY 12932. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Esther Katz are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

