General Brown names 3 finalists for school superintendent

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There are three finalists for the next superintendent of the General Brown School District, and all of them come from north country schools.

The finalists are:

Tina Lane, assistant superintendent for personnel, Watertown City School District

Brian Moore, principal, Indian River High School

Charity Zawatski, elementary principal, Gouverneur Central School District

The General Brown school board is now looking for feedback from the school community with a day of sessions with staff, students, and the community scheduled for Tuesday, September 13.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.