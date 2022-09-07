General Brown names 3 finalists for school superintendent
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There are three finalists for the next superintendent of the General Brown School District, and all of them come from north country schools.
The finalists are:
- Tina Lane, assistant superintendent for personnel, Watertown City School District
- Brian Moore, principal, Indian River High School
- Charity Zawatski, elementary principal, Gouverneur Central School District
The General Brown school board is now looking for feedback from the school community with a day of sessions with staff, students, and the community scheduled for Tuesday, September 13.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.