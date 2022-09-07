Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin, 75, of Canton died at his home on Thursday, September 1, 2022 where he had been stricken ill.

Joe was born October 16, 1946 in Potsdam, a son of the late Glenn and Marian (Scott) VanBrocklin. He graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School, Canton. Joe was a dairy farmer his entire life. He ran the family farm, Babbling Brook Farms for many years. Joe was an animal lover, no matter cats, dogs, cows, he loved them all. As long as he had a dollar in his pocket, any charity mailer that came he would donate, be it a veteran’s organization, cancer society or St. Jude’s to name a few.

Joe is survived by a sister, Marcella Dodds of Duane, New York; brother, Kenneth VanBrocklin of Canton as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Joe will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm followed by a graveside service in the Morley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Gerald E. “Joe” VanBrocklin are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

